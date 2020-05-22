Dept. of Health offers COVID-19 testing in Portales Friday

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health will be providing free screening for COVID-19 on Friday, May 22, at the Portales Walmart located at 1604 East Spruce Street. Testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The testing will be available to residents whether they have virus symptoms or not. The Department of Health asks residents to consider being tested if they have any combination of the virus symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and or the loss of taste or smell.

All testing is free of charge to anyone getting the test and it will be available regardless of if you have insurance. Those who do have health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them to be tested.

To limit the risk of virus spread, residents are asked to limit the number of individuals to two people per vehicle and to also wear a facemask if you are not traveling alone. KRQE News 13 has a list of additional testing sites available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources