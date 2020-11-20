Dept. of Health expands coronavirus testing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Saturday, November 21, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) says they will establish five new testing sites to continue addressing the surge of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. Acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez says that expanding testing is the first step in taking the state from red to green.

The following new testing sites will be operational beginning Saturday, November 21, 2020, for approximately seven days, except for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020. Individuals will need to pre-register for a test at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Albuquerque : Alamosa Community Center “Ted M. Gallegos Community Center,” 6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM, from 2-6 pm

: Alamosa Community Center “Ted M. Gallegos Community Center,” 6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM, from 2-6 pm Santa Fe : Santa Fe County Fair Grounds, 3229 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM

: Santa Fe County Fair Grounds, 3229 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM Las Cruces : New Mexico State University, 3305 Williams Ave. (Parking lot #100), Las Cruces, NM, from 2-6 pm

: New Mexico State University, 3305 Williams Ave. (Parking lot #100), Las Cruces, NM, from 2-6 pm Sunland Park : Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Drive, Sunland Park, NM, from 2-6 pm

: Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Drive, Sunland Park, NM, from 2-6 pm Socorro: Socorro Youth Center, 1002 Ake Ave, Socorro, NM, from 1-5pm

The Department of Health recommends individuals stay home after testing to await their results, so you do not inadvertently spread the virus.