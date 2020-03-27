Department of Public Safety closes law enforcement academy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety announced Friday they will be closing the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy effective Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety announced that Class No. 200 cadets and New Mexico State Police Recruit Class no. 96 recruits are being sent home. “To continue with each of these training classes is placing the recruits, cadets, trainers, veteran police officers, and staff at risk,” said Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mark Shea.

Shea added there is no set date when the academy classes will resume.

