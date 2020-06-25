Department of Health reports COVID-19 exposure at Los Lunas church

News Alert
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has reported parishioners of the Calvary Chapel New Harvest Church in Los Lunas have had exposure to COVID-19. Parishioners are asked to contact any location in their area that offers COVID-19 testing to assure they have not tested positive.

“Job one of the Department of Health is to protect the health of the citizens of New Mexico,” said Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “Anyone can unknowingly have COVID-19 and spread it to someone at higher risk of complications without realizing how dangerous it can be to that person, whether it’s a total stranger or close family member.”

