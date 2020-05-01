Department of Health offering free COVID-19 testing at South Valley clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the South Valley next week. Testing will take place at the South Valley Health Commons from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday May 5. People experiencing symptoms, essential workers and people who have been in contact with someone who has test positive for the virus are encouraged to get tested. Appointments should be made in advance.

