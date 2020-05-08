Department of Health completes testing of New Mexico Corrections Department facility staff ahead of schedule

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Corrections Department completed the testing of personnel at all 11 state prison facilities this week.

According to a release, as of Friday, all 2,486 facility staff have been tested with the exception of a few on approved long-term leave. The staff that were unavailable will be tested before returning to work. Also, the target for inmate testing, 25% of the inmate population, is on track to be completed by May 11. So far, more than 800 inmates have been tested.

““Facility staff are critical workers providing essential services and testing them is a crucial preventative step. The ability to test inmate populations at this scale enables us to identify asymptomatic individuals and take proactive steps to ensure care and contain spread.” said Corrections Department Cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero in a news release. “The combined efforts of institutional staff and our partners in the medical field have made it possible for testing efforts to progress ahead of schedule.”

Increased inmate testing and testing of employees are just a few of the safeguards the New Mexico Corrections Department has taken to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the facilities.