Department of Game and Fish to close two bodies of water to the public

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced Sunday the Monastery Lake Open Gate property near the Village of Pecos and Seven Springs Brood Pond at Seven Springs Hatchery in the Jemez Mountains will close at sunset.

The department says these closures are necessary to protect our healthcare workers and our small communities. “We must all do our part to flatten the curve and protect all New Mexicans,” said Director Mike Sloane. Department offices, hatcheries and the TourLoo at Bernardo Wildlife Management will remain closed.

