Deming to hold COVID-19 screening Saturday

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced they would be providing additional COVID-19 screening on Saturday, September 26 at the Luna County Public Health Office in Deming. The drive-up service will be happening between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or until supplies run out. Those wanting a test are asked to pre-register online.

All testing is free of charge and anyone can get tested whether they have insurance or not. Those with insurance will be asked to provide proof. More information on where people can get tested in New Mexico is available on the KRQE Resource page.