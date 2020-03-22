Del Norte High School students with symptoms get tested for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health is investigating a case of coronavirus involving a freshman at Del Norte High School.

Sunday, other students with symptoms could get tested at a health clinic at the Midtown Public Health Office. The state says this person could have exposed students and staff at Del Norte High School and Nex+Gen Academy earlier this month.

Now, parents, students, and staff are urged to self-isolate. The state says this could also possibly affect students at the Nex+Gen Academy that’s located in the northern part of the campus.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources