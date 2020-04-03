No change in deadline for Bernalillo County property taxes, due April 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has announced that following discussions with the State of New Mexico, 2019 second-half property taxes will remain as scheduled. To avoid any assessed penalties or interest, payments must be submitted by email, deposited in the county drop box, or mailed and postmarked by May 10.

Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce says that the county collects and sends taxes to other agencies including the University of New Mexico Hospital, Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque Public Schools, City of Albuquerque and Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Extending the collections date could have a direct impact on an agency’s operations as well as its budget.

Treasurer Bearce says that any resident or business owner that is having trouble making their tax payment reach out to their mortgage o financing institution in order to discuss possible assistance or payment options. According to Bernalillo County, the possibility of waving late fees was also discussed with the State however, there is no provision in state law that allows the county treasurer to waive late fees.

The county asks residents to reach out to the Treasurer’s Office to discuss possible solutions such as multiple payments. Taxes can be paid online at the Bernalillo County treasurer’s website.

Related Coverage: