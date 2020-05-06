Dave & Buster’s hands out free meals to road workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dave & Buster’s along with members of the Albuquerque community teamed up to say thank you to those who maintain our streets.

“We are donating family meals to our municipal employees, state employees, city employees and they are able to take that home to their families tonight and have a great meal on us,” said General Manager Darien Kapture.

The restaurant says that it served 70 meals for the essential workers and their families. Worker’s with the city’s department of municipal development are responsible for tasks ranging from street maintenance and fixing potholes, to managing retention ponds and cleaning up illegal dumping.

