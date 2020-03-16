Live Now
Dairy farms thriving during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – While the coronavirus is affecting so many restaurants, bars and businesses, dairy farms are seeing an increase in business because of people stocking up on milk at grocery stores. 

Erica DeSmet with DeSmet Dairy in Bosque Farms said they’ve seen sales double in the last two weeks. She said in addition to milk flying off the shelves, their egg and yogurt sales have also increased.

“Business has been busy, very busy, what I normally sell in a week, I’ve sold in about a day,” said DeSmet. 

“It’s feast or famine when it’s good it’s great and when it’s bad it’s terrible,” said DeSmet. “I love having to fulfill for the community but I also don’t want to see people suffer.”  

DeSmet said although business is thriving they are telling their small staff if they are sick to stay home and to take extra time to make sure their operation is clean.

