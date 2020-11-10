DA Offices in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba Counties to temporarily close after positive COVID-19 test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than two weeks into an effort to warn the public about virus hot spots and assess potential temporary business closures to stop the spread of COVID-19, some of New Mexico’s most popular retailers and grocers are showing up on the state's Rapid Response Watchlist. As of Monday morning, more than 150 businesses were listed on the watchlist with sixteen of them having four or more COVID cases in the last 14 days.

Some of the most prevalent businesses on the list include more than a dozen Walmart retailers and grocery stores across New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Environment Department’s rules, four or more Rapid Responses at businesses on the watchlist can subject them to a possible two-week closure.