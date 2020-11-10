DA Offices in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba Counties to temporarily close after positive COVID-19 test

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe and Rio Arriba offices will temporarily close for 14 days and undergo sanitization after an employee at the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

District Attorney Marco Serna made the announcement Monday and was also potentially exposed while in the office. DA Serna will self-quarantine for fourteen days and took a COVID-19 test Monday. According to a news release, employees were notified of the positive test.

