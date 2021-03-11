CYFD texting program sees success

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department says a new program connecting advocates with New Mexico kids by text is a big success. “I don’t know if any of you have teenage children, but if you call them – if they’re anything like my Godchildren – you call them, call them, call them, and they don’t get back to you but if you text them, they get back to you right away,” said CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock Thursday during a press conference of New Mexico officials.

Isolation during the pandemic raised concerns about more child abuse going unreported. To give kids an easy way to ask for help, CYFD launched the Reach New Mexico program in December, allowing youth to connect with the agency by text, 24-7.

Advocates will answer their questions or alert investigators about potential neglect or abuse. On Thursday, Sec. Blalock said they have seen a huge response, especially from older youth.