CVS, Walgreens receiving over 480,000 COVID vaccine doses weekly in multiple states

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – CVS and Walgreens began receiving a weekly allocation of over 480,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses and support administration on Thursday in multiple states and jurisdictions, including New Mexico. Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are also on the list.

Walgreens began in-store vaccinations in 17 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12. The chains say they’ve received more vaccine doses from the government after using their initial allotment.

Both companies started giving out vaccines on Feb. 12 to eligible customers at stores in several states. CVS says it will add stores in six states, including Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, to a list of 11. CVS says it received another 570,000 doses from the government. Rite Aid also started shots this month at stores in the Northeast and California.