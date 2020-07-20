CVS reports high demand for COVID-19 testing results in backlog

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy CVS Health Newsroom)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 results for some tested at CVS are taking a lot longer than expected. CVS is the largest retail chain conducting COVID-19 tests in the United States.

In a Facebook post, CVS states that due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the country, there is an extremely high demand for tests which has caused a backlog at the independent third-party labs that are processing the tests. CVS says it is now taking six to ten days for those tested to receive their results.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss