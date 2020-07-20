CVS reports high demand for COVID-19 testing results in backlog

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 results for some tested at CVS are taking a lot longer than expected. CVS is the largest retail chain conducting COVID-19 tests in the United States.

In a Facebook post, CVS states that due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the country, there is an extremely high demand for tests which has caused a backlog at the independent third-party labs that are processing the tests. CVS says it is now taking six to ten days for those tested to receive their results.

