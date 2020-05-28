CVS opens 9 new COVID-19 testing sites in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – CVS Health announces that the company will be opening nine COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations starting on Friday, May 29. This brings the total of CVS test sites to 1,000 across 30 states as well as Washington D.C.

The company’s sites will provide self-swab tests as CVS hopes to achieve its goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month. The self-swab tests are available to individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria and state and age guidelines.

Individuals who want a test must register in advance at CVS.com starting Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. People must stay in their cars and will be guided to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be given a test kit and instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy employee will watch the self-swab process to make sure it is utilized correctly and tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab to be processed. The test results will be available in about three days.

Testing will not be held inside any retail locations. CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB, and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers. The New Mexico testing sites will be at the following locations:

CVS Pharmacy, 1510 Tramway Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, N.M. 87112

CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Montano Blvd NW, Albuquerque, N.M. 87120

CVS Pharmacy, 10700 Unser Blvd NW, Albuquerque, N.M. 87114

CVS Pharmacy, 7847 Tramway Blvd, Albuquerque, N.M. 87122

CVS Pharmacy, 4340 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, N.M. 87110

CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Canal St Carlsbad, N.M. 88220

CVS Pharmacy, 940 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, N.M. 88001

CVS Pharmacy, 2907 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, N.M. 87507

CVS Pharmacy, 610 Silver Heights Blvd. Silver City, N.M. 88061

