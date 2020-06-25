Customize your career and work remotely with SoloWorks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SoloWorks helps New Mexicans when it comes to working remotely. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic throwing everything off, jobs that work remotely are slowly becoming the new normal. Director of SoloWorks, Shelley Fausett discusses remote work opportunities.

“SoloWorks is a remote work job creation program so basically, we bring people in, help them get ready for remote work, help them get a remote work job, and also help them throughout their remote work career,” said Fausett. “We want them to feel supported on an ongoing basis and we also make connections wherever possible.”

Apply for customer service positions at SoloWorks.org.

