Customers wait hours in line for Railyards drive-thru pick up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the Railyards Market was packed with people waiting to pick up their holiday shopping items.

The market is holding its drive-thru pickup event following their online holiday market, where people could buy from about 130 local vendors. Officials say Saturday’s long lines for pick-up were a result of unexpected staff and volunteer cancellations, but that they’re extending the drive-thru until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

One customer told News 13 she waited for four hours. People also told our crews that despite the wait, they were just happy to support local. Organizers said that for those who weren’t able to get their items delivered before closing, the market would find an alternate delivery option.