Customers tip generously during stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many restaurants have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but those still open appreciate the customers coming in and said some have given tips way above and beyond to show their appreciation. The owner of Mata G Vegetarian Kitchen on the corner of Amherst and Silver said business has been picking up the last couple weeks and many customers are making sure his staff are getting the tips they deserve.

“All of our staff receives the tips from the cooks to the dishwashers to anybody who works here gets to enjoy and share in those tips,” said Gurubachan Khalsa.

He said the pandemic has greatly impacted the food industry, with some of his fellow restaurant owners closing up shop for the time being. However, Khalsa said business has been good at Mata G, with customers coming in for take-out. They’re not the only business standing strong during the pandemic. Less than a mile away at Michael Thomas Coffee Roasters customers are still lining up throughout the day to get their cup of joe.

A barista at the local favorite says some of their regular customers have been very generous with how much they tip. “We’ve had people definitely come in and just get like a medium coffee and then throw upwards to $50 just to show their support,” said Taylor Mckenzie. “Basically like I said, say that they’re here for us and that they’re going to support us through the whole time and that they won’t stop.”

Mckenzie is appreciative of the tips since his hours have been cut because the coffee shop has had to limit the hours it is open. He has also given some of his shifts to his co-workers who have families. Both businesses said they’re following CDC guidelines with every employee, wearing masks and gloves.

The New Mexico Restaurant Association said 70% of New Mexico restaurants have either laid off or reduced hours of their workers.

