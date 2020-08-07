Curry County Sheriff Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Curry County Manager announced Friday that one sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was tested on August 3 and the result was received Friday afternoon.

In working with NMDOH, three sheriff employees have been quarantined and will be tested Friday afternoon. They will remain in quarantine until test results are received and cleared by NMDOH. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.