Curry County officials: Plains Regional Medical Center ICU at capacity

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis is nearing capacity in its intensive care unit. According to a post on the Curry County Facebook page Sunday, the interim hospital CEO told the county manager they had 32 COVID patients including eight in the ICU; six were on ventilators.

The maximum capacity in the ICU is only 11 patients. The hospital was looking to transfer one of the ventilated patients to Albuquerque once a bed became available and it will shut down all elective procedures to free up nurses and space.