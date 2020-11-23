Curry County officials: Plains Regional Medical Center ICU at capacity

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis is nearing capacity in its intensive care unit. According to a post on the Curry County Facebook page Sunday, the interim hospital CEO told the county manager they had 32 COVID patients including eight in the ICU; six were on ventilators.

The maximum capacity in the ICU is only 11 patients. The hospital was looking to transfer one of the ventilated patients to Albuquerque once a bed became available and it will shut down all elective procedures to free up nurses and space.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

