Curry County Fairgrounds making plans to open as scheduled

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – County fairs all over New Mexico are trying to figure out what they will do in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a highlight for kids in 4-H, who work all year to earn money by selling their prized livestock they’ve raised. One southeast New Mexico county is doing everything they can to make sure their fair goes on and honors those kids.

“The biggest thing is we’re going to have to follow state orders,” said Kadee Hande, General Manager of Curry County Fairgrounds.

The Curry County Fair is scheduled to begin August 11 and go through the 15. Hande said they still plan on having the fair but it will depend on if the governor will allow. “Our biggest hurdle is making sure we follow the guidelines set forth by the governor,” said Kadee.

Kadee said they are working with 4-H and the governor’s office to get certain guidelines in place to keep everyone safe while also allowing them to enjoy the traditions of a fair. She said they still plan on having the FFA and 4-H livestock shows at the fair so they still can reward all of their hard work.

“We’re going to try and make every attempt so we can have these kids understand value and also be rewarded for their efforts,” said Kadee. Kadee also said with this year being Curry Counties 100th fair, they really hope that they can have all of the normal attractions that everyone is used to while still remaining safe.

“Our biggest hope is that we will be able to have a safe, family-friendly event for all ages,” said Kadee. The Curry County Fairgrounds said they will decide on rides and other attractions closer to the fair to see if social gathering restrictions are loosened up.

