ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month after the Alamogordo School Board voted to send elementary students back into the classroom part-time, they're shutting it all backdown and returning to virtual learning.

"I want us to have a good strong conversation tonight in regards to where we're at and what it's actually taking to keep the doors open. When we voted to transition back face to face in phase one we just, we obviously didn't see exactly what was coming our way and what is here," said Superintendent Jerrett Perry, with Alamogordo Public Schools.