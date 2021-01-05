Curry County Administration Complex reopens

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Curry County facilities are once again open to the public. The Administrative Complex and other offices closed their doors to the public in November after nearly two dozen employees tested positive. The county says over the last month they’ve only had two employees test positive and right now, they say there are no active cases. Employees will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

According to a news release, Curry County has seen a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in and the test positivity rate has decreased from 19% to 15.3% during the period of Dec. 15, 2020, and Dec. 28, 2020. The county says they are making improvements on the criteria needed to move to the ‘yellow’ level. The state announced 33 new COVID-19 cases in Curry County Monday.

