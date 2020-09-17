Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An employee at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for coronavirus. They began feeling symptoms Wednesday and had contact with two other workers. All three are now in self-quarantine. This is the second positive case at the Sheriff’s Office in the last 45 days. The other employee has recovered from the virus and is back at work.
