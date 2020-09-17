Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There's something new to do for people going in and out of the Sunport. It showcases New Mexico's ever-growing place in the TV and film industry, and it may also give tourists some tips on places to visit.

The Sunport, New Mexico Film Office, and Corrales-based technology company, Ideum, are teaming up as they unveiled a new, interactive kiosk at the Sunport that highlights the dozens of movies and TV shows shot in New Mexico.