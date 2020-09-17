Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An employee at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for coronavirus. They began feeling symptoms Wednesday and had contact with two other workers. All three are now in self-quarantine. This is the second positive case at the Sheriff’s Office in the last 45 days. The other employee has recovered from the virus and is back at work.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss