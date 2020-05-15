Crowds gather in Farmington to protest businesses staying closed

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – In San Juan County, people protested Thursday businesses should be open. San Juan currently has more coronavirus cases than Bernalillo County.
Viewer video shows a long line of people protesting in front of the Farmington Mall. They held signs saying “All Jobs Are Essential” and “I Have Rights.” The viewer also sent a photo of a large crowd that had gathered, as people honked when they drove by.
