Crowds gather in Farmington to protest businesses staying closed

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – In San Juan County, people protested Thursday businesses should be open. San Juan currently has more coronavirus cases than Bernalillo County.

Viewer video shows a long line of people protesting in front of the Farmington Mall. They held signs saying “All Jobs Are Essential” and “I Have Rights.” The viewer also sent a photo of a large crowd that had gathered, as people honked when they drove by.

