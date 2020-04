NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico has a crisis and access hotline to help healthcare workers and first responders.

The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line is set up to support individuals and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. NMCAL says the professional counselors that answer calls have extensive experience and training.

The line is available 24/7 at 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474). For more information or for COVID-19 resources, click here.