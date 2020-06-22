Creative mask contest in Curry County kicks off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials in Curry County hope a little creativity can help slow the spread of COVID-19. Monday, they kicked off a creative mask contest. Curry County has 29 new cases over a seven-day span last week. They’re encouraging residents to wear masks while out in public and make them as unique as possible.

Residents can submit their funny, creative or funny masks to ecrouthamel@currycounty.org. The county will take submission via email and share some on its Facebook page through July 15.