COVID1-19 saliva tests now offered at Balloon Fiesta Park

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will begin administering an FDA-approved COVID test that involves swabbing the mouth to collect a saliva sample. According to NMDOH, the department will begin offering the test at Balloon Fiesta Park Monday.

NMDOH say they are collaborating with Curative, a research company in California that has created the first oral fluid test in the United States. The saliva samples have been demonstrated to be at least as accurate as the more traditional nasopharyngeal test swab. The tests will be self-collected, meaning they do not require a trained health care worker to administer, but trained personnel will be present when and where these tests are made available to ensure samples are correctly collected.

As with all COVID-19 tests in New Mexico, these tests will be administered for free; clients must pre-register at curative.com.

