COVID testing site at Balloon Fiesta Park see long wait times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people trying to get a coronavirus test Friday, at the main Albuquerque drive-up testing site waited a long time. And a company doing testing at other sites believes it’s all a reaction to cases surging in nearby states that have reopened.

“I think with the numbers going up in all the states around us that it’s just the natural thing that’s gonna happen with everyone starting to wonder and want to take precaution make sure the people around us are safe,” said Augusta Garcia.

Garcia said she’d been in line for over an hour and there were at least 50 to 60 cars still ahead of her. Many people even brought their computers to get work done while they waited. Moms were even reading to their kids in their cars. The state is averaging almost 5,000 tests a day recently.

As cases have been picking up, more people are wondering if they were exposed to the virus. CVS has since set up ten testing sites across New Mexico, six of them in Albuquerque.

“We really feel that with the increase of COVID that we’re seeing especially as it continues to spike that we are going to see more people utilized our drive-through locations and luckily with having that many locations in Albuquerque it gives the community a lot of different options to be able to test,” said Tobin Zdarko the Region Director for CVS.

With the CVS sites, you sign up online, answer a few questions about your symptoms and you can select time slots to get tested from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. The Department of Health will also have a drive-up testing location at UNM’s parking lot just east of the football stadium Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m.

They say you can register online for Saturday’s testing. They’ll test the first 300 people.