COVID-safe uprades coming to Alvarado Square

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to approve COVID-safe changes to the Alvarado Square Project. The $1.2 million changes include COVID partitions, signage, additional sanitation stations, and adding the ability to work outside.
Officials say the changes are necessary to make the new county headquarters COVID-safe. The costly recommendations are eligible for CARES Act funding, but are on top of the already $65 million budgeted for the project.
