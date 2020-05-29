Live Now
APD holds press conference on Albuquerque protests

New Mexico reports first child case of COVID-related inflammatory disease

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dr. David Scrase announced Thursday that a child in New Mexico has Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), an inflammatory disease that is potentially connected to COVID-19. He says the child is very young but is doing okay. Dr. Scrase says the CDC has confirmed that the individual met the criteria for the COVID-19 related disorder.

“Sometimes this terrible, affliction, immune disorder, is triggered by COVID and can be quite serious,” said Dr. Scrase in a press conference Thursday. Dr. Scrase said New Mexico has a much higher case rate in children than the rest of the country.

What is MIS-C?

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The CDC says the what causes MIS-C is still unknown. CDC also says many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care.

CDC says they are still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, so it is unknown why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not. It is also unknown if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C. These are among the many questions CDC is working to try to understand.

What to do if you think your child has MIS-C:

CDC recommends contacting your child’s doctor, nurse or clinic right away if your child shows these symptoms: *Not all children will have all the same symptoms.

  • Fever
  • Abdominal pain
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Neck pain
  • Rash
  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Feeling extra tired

CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these symptoms/emergency warning signs of MIS-C:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face
  • Severe abdominal pain

How doctors will care for your child with MIS-C:

CDC says doctors may do certain tests to look for inflammation or other signs of disease. These tests might include:

  • Blood tests
  • Chest x-ray
  • Heart ultrasound (echocardiogram)
  • Abdominal ultrasound

Doctors may provide supportive care for symptoms (medicine and/or fluids to make your child feel better) and may use various medicines to treat inflammation. The CDC says that most children who become sick with MIS-C will need to be treated in the hospital.

Sources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video