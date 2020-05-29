New Mexico reports first child case of COVID-related inflammatory disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dr. David Scrase announced Thursday that a child in New Mexico has Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), an inflammatory disease that is potentially connected to COVID-19. He says the child is very young but is doing okay. Dr. Scrase says the CDC has confirmed that the individual met the criteria for the COVID-19 related disorder.
“Sometimes this terrible, affliction, immune disorder, is triggered by COVID and can be quite serious,” said Dr. Scrase in a press conference Thursday. Dr. Scrase said New Mexico has a much higher case rate in children than the rest of the country.
What is MIS-C?
MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The CDC says the what causes MIS-C is still unknown. CDC also says many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care.
CDC says they are still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, so it is unknown why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not. It is also unknown if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C. These are among the many questions CDC is working to try to understand.
What to do if you think your child has MIS-C:
CDC recommends contacting your child’s doctor, nurse or clinic right away if your child shows these symptoms: *Not all children will have all the same symptoms.
- Fever
- Abdominal pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Neck pain
- Rash
- Bloodshot eyes
- Feeling extra tired
CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these symptoms/emergency warning signs of MIS-C:
- Trouble breathing
- Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- Severe abdominal pain
How doctors will care for your child with MIS-C:
CDC says doctors may do certain tests to look for inflammation or other signs of disease. These tests might include:
- Blood tests
- Chest x-ray
- Heart ultrasound (echocardiogram)
- Abdominal ultrasound
Doctors may provide supportive care for symptoms (medicine and/or fluids to make your child feel better) and may use various medicines to treat inflammation. The CDC says that most children who become sick with MIS-C will need to be treated in the hospital.