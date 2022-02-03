NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 cases are starting to trend downward finally in New Mexico after this latest Omicron surge. While there has been another surge in nursing and assisting living homes, it’s being handled much differently this time around, compared to what we saw last year.

The Aging and Long-Term Services Department says it’s continuing to work with these facilities to make sure they are equipped with PPE and have infection control protocols in place. It’s also helping this population of people get their COVID-19 boosters which is changing the way they can interact with communities.

Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez shares, “When we started implementing the COVID 19 vaccine in long term care facilities you see a dramatic drop in the death we’ve had in long term care facilities and it’s drastic.”

Overall 19% of New Mexico’s COVID deaths have been from long and short-term care facilities. But since the vaccine rollout, the average number of daily deaths in long term care facilities has decreased from roughly 10 deaths a day to about 1 death per day.

Since hospitalizations and COVID deaths have decreased, family members are able to visit their loved ones and more socialization activities have resumed for residents. “People are starting to feel and our seniors are starting to feel we’re starting to feel some normalcy again in long term care and that there’s hope for them. For a long time they felt hopeless,” explains Hotrum-Lopez.

The aging and long-term services department tells us 73% percent of residents have received their booster shots. The New Mexico public health order has mandated that all the staff get their booster at this point, more than 86% have.

The ALTS department is also tracking hot spots and the rates of vaccinations or infections throughout nursing homes and long term care facilities. Every facility is continuing to do temperature checks and COVID screenings on visitors for COVID-19. Masks must also be worn during visitations.