COVID-19 watchlist updates includes many grocery, big box stores

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The environment department reported on Sunday there are now 139 New Mexico businesses on the COVID-19 watchlist.

Those businesses that have had two or more rapid responses within the last two weeks. Of the new total, nearly a third of the businesses listed in Albuquerque are grocery stores, including four Albertson’s, 10 Smith’s stores, the Sprouts off Lomas and the Trader Joe’s in the northeast heights.

Big box stores that sell groceries, like Costco and three Sam’s Club locations also made the list. The complete watchlist is available on the state website.

