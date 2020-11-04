COVID-19 Watch List: First mandatory closures issued to 3 businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced Wednesday that three New Mexico businesses have been ordered to close for 14 days after four or more rapid responses within 14 calendar days.

The following establishments must close immediately for 14 days:

  • Chaparral Materials located at 5946 Agua Fria Street in Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Deming Manufactured Homes, LLC, 100 Tapia Road SE in Deming, New Mexico
  • Stampede Meat Inc. located at 5700 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico

NMED also updated its daily Rapid Response COVID-19 watchlist Wednesday. This list includes places of employment in New Mexico that have had two or more rapid responses in the last 14 days. There are currently 134 establishments on the watchlist.

NMED or the state agency initiating the rapid response will offer direction to establishments regarding testing, quarantining and isolating, disinfecting, and COVID-safe practices. This week, the watchlist only includes organizations for which NMED conducts rapid responses which includes grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, gyms, salons, business offices, and others.

