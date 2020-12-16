COVID-19 vaccine distributions continue across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More health care workers in New Mexico received the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. The vaccine was administered to both Lovelace and the University of New Mexico Hospital. Presbyterian Hospital is preparing to distribute its first round of the vaccine to frontline workers Thursday. In all, New Mexico is getting about 17,000 doses in this first wave.

Meanwhile, a New Mexico hospital has thrown away dozens of Pfizer vaccines Wednesday morning. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 75 doses went bad after overheating during delivery to a Clayton hospital. Officials say the shipment was discarded and they resent another

