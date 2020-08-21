COVID-19 testing effort will take place in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will lead a COVID-19 testing effort in Albuquerque’s South Valley. The test days and location will be operated in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health and Presbyterian Healthcare.

The COVID-19 testing will take place at the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot located at 5601 University Blvd. SE on the following days:

Sunday, August 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The test sites are open to the public and anyone can get tested. While preference will be given to those who are displaying coronavirus symptoms, asymptomatic individuals can be tested as well.

Bernalillo County is asking those who go to get tested to not create a line of cars onto University as it is a traffic safety hazard. The testing was requested by Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.