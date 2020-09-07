COVID-19 testing taking place at Expo New Mexico on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many locations will be closed on Monday due to Labor Day, COVID-19 testing will still be taking place at Expo New Mexico. Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health say the testing will take place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7.

Testing will be available to those who are symptomatic, asymptomatic, as well as those who were exposed to COVID-positive individuals. Those planning to get tested are asked to register before arriving at the testing site and to enter at Gate 3 off of San Pedro and Copper. Officials say you can expect your results within 48 hours.