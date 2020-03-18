COVID-19 testing sites to expand throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state plans to expand drive-thru testing for COVID-19. the new locations are expected to be in Roswell and Las Vegas, with possible sites on Albuquerque’s West Side, Taos, and Las Cruces.

Right now, there are six drive-thru testing locations, capable of doing about 700 tests a day. The health secretary says you should only go to one of these sites if you feel symptomatic and have already called a doctor or the state hotline. And with allergy season underway, be sure you’re not just dealing with seasonal allergies.