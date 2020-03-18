Live Now
COVID-19 testing sites close early; Lovelace to hold blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three new COVID-19 testing sites closed early Tuesday when they ran out of test kits but officials say they will be restocked Wednesday.

Optum New Mexico started testing at three of its locations near I-25 and Paseo, Tramway and I-40 and Rio Rancho.

At least 2,000 people were screened across the three sites Tuesday and 500 of those people were tested before they ran out of kits.

Testing is also still taking place at the Pres Now clinic at Coors and Western Trail. Before going to any of those sites, you are urged to get screened over the phone or online. The drive-thru at Lovelace closed after it ran out of kits. No word yet when it might reopen.

However, Lovelace is holding an event to address the blood shortage in New Mexico. They are calling on donors to give blood during a drive tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary near Martin Luther King Avenue and I-25.

Donors are asked to call ahead to get screened and reserve a time then they will be asked to wait in their care until it is their turn to donate. All the blood collected will stay within the state.

To reserve a time call 505-727-2700.

