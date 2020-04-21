COVID-19 testing site opens in Walmart parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site in a Walmart parking lot, in northeast Albuquerque, opened Monday for people experimenting symptoms and for all healthcare workers, first responders, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

The new testing site is supporting by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, state and local leaders and provides no out of pocket costs to individuals. The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot located at 8000 Academy Road.

“Widespread testing is critical to slowing the spread of this virus and it is great to see companies stepping up to create partnerships that increase the amount of testing we can do,” said Mayor Keller in a press release. “This new testing site is so important because it will also allow us to better protect many workers on the frontlines, including healthcare workers and first responders.

You must have an appointment and can be made through Quest’s MyQuest online portal and test results will also be available on the portal. No-walks-ups will be tested. People who have made an appointment must bring their appointment confirmation, insurance care and a valid photo ID. Individuals are to stay in their cars for the process.

