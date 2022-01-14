COVID-19 testing site opening in White Rock

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County reports that a second COVID-19 testing site will be available to the Los Alamos community starting on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The site will be at Overlook Park in White Rock and will offer drive-thru PCR-NAAT testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county states that the tests will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis and appointments are not available. Tests are free of charge and while employees with Pathology Consultants of New Mexico will ask for insurance information, insurance is not required to receive a test.

Testing will be located in the first parking lot on the south side of Overlook Road and is self-administered using a swab to collect a sample from the nose. In a news release, the county reports PCNM will provide results from the tests within 24 to 48 hours.

Those with questions regarding the tests or the testing process can call PCNM’s customer service line at 574-+22-5600.