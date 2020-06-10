COVID-19 testing now available for New Mexico food industry workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced special statewide COVID-19 testing hours for food industry workers including employees at restaurants, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, distribution centers, and food manufacturing facilities. NMDOH reports that many individuals who are infected with coronavirus may not experience symptoms and can still pass the virus on to others.

“Our essential food industry workers continue to help New Mexican families access food,” said New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release. “Now we can help our essential food industry workers access proactive testing for COVID-19. Food industry employers are strongly urged to take advantage of this testing.”

The department states that largescale testing is crucial in preventing its spread and keeping the state on track in reopening the economy.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday starting on June 15. Testing is free, although those with health insurance are asked to bring their card with them. Appointments are required and have to be scheduled by noon on the preceding Friday by calling a local public health office.

Below are the following test site locations for food industry workers:

Office name Address City ZIP code Scheduling phone number
Midtown PHO 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE Albuquerque 87107 505-841-4106
505-841-4681
Sandoval Co. PHO 1500 Idalia Rd. Bernalillo 87004 505-867-2291
McKinley Co. 410 Bataan Veterans Rd. Gallup 87301 505-722-4391
San Juan PHO 355 S. Miller Rd Farmington 87401 505-327-4461 X9
Valencia Co. PHO 617 Becker Ave. Belen 87002 505-864-7743
Santa Fe PHO 605 Letrado St. Santa Fe 87505 505-476-2600
Espanola PHO 2010 Industrial Pk Rd. Española 87532 505-753-2794
Los Alamos PHO 1183 Diamond Dr, Ste D Los Alamos 87544 505-662-4038
Taos PHO 1400 Weimer Rd. Taos 87571 575-758-4719
Las Vegas PHO 18 Gallegos Rd. Las Vegas 87701 505-425-9368
Santa Rosa PHO 117 Camino de Vida Santa Rosa 88435 575-472-3211
Raton PHO 226 E. 4th Street Raton 87740 575-445-3601
Artesia PHO 1001 Memorial Dr. Artesia 88210 575-746-9819
Carlsbad PHO 1306 W. Stevens Carlsbad 88220 575-885-4191
Clovis PHO 1216 Cameo St. Clovis 88101 575-763-5583
Ft. Sumner PHO 514 Ave. C Ft. Sumner 88119 575-355-3262
Hobbs PHO 1923 N. Dal Paso Hobbs 88240 575-397-2463
Lovington PHO 302 N. 5th St. Lovington 88260 575-396-2853
Portales PHO 1513 W. Fir Portales 88130 575-356-4453
Roswell PHO 200 E. Chisum Roswell 88201 575-624-6050
Ruidoso PHO 111 Kansas City St. Ruidoso 88345 575-258-3252
Tucumcari PHO 310 S. 2nd St. Tucumcari 88401 575-461-2610
Las Cruces PHO 1170 N. Solano Las Cruces 88001 575-528-5063
Anthony PHO 865 N. Anthony Drive Anthony 88021 575-882-5858 X4
Sunland Park 3807 McNutt Rd. Sunland Park 88063 575-589-2543 X4
Grant Co PHO 2610 N. Silver Silver City 88061 575-538-5318 X4
Otero Co PHO 1207 8th St. Alamogordo 88310 575-437-9340 X4
Socorro Co PHO 214 Neel Ave. Socorro 87801 575-835-0971 X3

