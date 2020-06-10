COVID-19 testing now available for New Mexico food industry workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced special statewide COVID-19 testing hours for food industry workers including employees at restaurants, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, distribution centers, and food manufacturing facilities. NMDOH reports that many individuals who are infected with coronavirus may not experience symptoms and can still pass the virus on to others.
“Our essential food industry workers continue to help New Mexican families access food,” said New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release. “Now we can help our essential food industry workers access proactive testing for COVID-19. Food industry employers are strongly urged to take advantage of this testing.”
The department states that largescale testing is crucial in preventing its spread and keeping the state on track in reopening the economy.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday starting on June 15. Testing is free, although those with health insurance are asked to bring their card with them. Appointments are required and have to be scheduled by noon on the preceding Friday by calling a local public health office.
Look for Public Health Offices in your area ➤
Below are the following test site locations for food industry workers:
|Office name
|Address
|City
|ZIP code
|Scheduling phone number
|Midtown PHO
|2400 Wellesley Dr. NE
|Albuquerque
|87107
|505-841-4106
505-841-4681
|Sandoval Co. PHO
|1500 Idalia Rd.
|Bernalillo
|87004
|505-867-2291
|McKinley Co.
|410 Bataan Veterans Rd.
|Gallup
|87301
|505-722-4391
|San Juan PHO
|355 S. Miller Rd
|Farmington
|87401
|505-327-4461 X9
|Valencia Co. PHO
|617 Becker Ave.
|Belen
|87002
|505-864-7743
|Santa Fe PHO
|605 Letrado St.
|Santa Fe
|87505
|505-476-2600
|Espanola PHO
|2010 Industrial Pk Rd.
|Española
|87532
|505-753-2794
|Los Alamos PHO
|1183 Diamond Dr, Ste D
|Los Alamos
|87544
|505-662-4038
|Taos PHO
|1400 Weimer Rd.
|Taos
|87571
|575-758-4719
|Las Vegas PHO
|18 Gallegos Rd.
|Las Vegas
|87701
|505-425-9368
|Santa Rosa PHO
|117 Camino de Vida
|Santa Rosa
|88435
|575-472-3211
|Raton PHO
|226 E. 4th Street
|Raton
|87740
|575-445-3601
|Artesia PHO
|1001 Memorial Dr.
|Artesia
|88210
|575-746-9819
|Carlsbad PHO
|1306 W. Stevens
|Carlsbad
|88220
|575-885-4191
|Clovis PHO
|1216 Cameo St.
|Clovis
|88101
|575-763-5583
|Ft. Sumner PHO
|514 Ave. C
|Ft. Sumner
|88119
|575-355-3262
|Hobbs PHO
|1923 N. Dal Paso
|Hobbs
|88240
|575-397-2463
|Lovington PHO
|302 N. 5th St.
|Lovington
|88260
|575-396-2853
|Portales PHO
|1513 W. Fir
|Portales
|88130
|575-356-4453
|Roswell PHO
|200 E. Chisum
|Roswell
|88201
|575-624-6050
|Ruidoso PHO
|111 Kansas City St.
|Ruidoso
|88345
|575-258-3252
|Tucumcari PHO
|310 S. 2nd St.
|Tucumcari
|88401
|575-461-2610
|Las Cruces PHO
|1170 N. Solano
|Las Cruces
|88001
|575-528-5063
|Anthony PHO
|865 N. Anthony Drive
|Anthony
|88021
|575-882-5858 X4
|Sunland Park
|3807 McNutt Rd.
|Sunland Park
|88063
|575-589-2543 X4
|Grant Co PHO
|2610 N. Silver
|Silver City
|88061
|575-538-5318 X4
|Otero Co PHO
|1207 8th St.
|Alamogordo
|88310
|575-437-9340 X4
|Socorro Co PHO
|214 Neel Ave.
|Socorro
|87801
|575-835-0971 X3