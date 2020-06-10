COVID-19 testing now available for New Mexico food industry workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced special statewide COVID-19 testing hours for food industry workers including employees at restaurants, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, distribution centers, and food manufacturing facilities. NMDOH reports that many individuals who are infected with coronavirus may not experience symptoms and can still pass the virus on to others.

“Our essential food industry workers continue to help New Mexican families access food,” said New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release. “Now we can help our essential food industry workers access proactive testing for COVID-19. Food industry employers are strongly urged to take advantage of this testing.”

The department states that largescale testing is crucial in preventing its spread and keeping the state on track in reopening the economy.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday starting on June 15. Testing is free, although those with health insurance are asked to bring their card with them. Appointments are required and have to be scheduled by noon on the preceding Friday by calling a local public health office.

Below are the following test site locations for food industry workers: