COVID-19 testing in Farmington area next week

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington area will have testing over four days next week at Judy Nelson School in Kirtland Monday and Wednesday, then at San Juan College on Tuesday and Thursday. Testing beings at 7 a.m. You do need to register ahead of time.

Monday, July 6 at Judy Nelson School in Kirtland arrive by 7 a.m.

Tuesday, July 7 at San Juan College arrive at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, July 7 at San Juan College from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 at Judy Nelson School in Kirtland arrive by 7 a.m.

Thursday, July 9 at San Juan College arrive by 7 a.m.

To register, visit cvtestreg.nmhealth.org. You do need to provide your testing confirmation ID when arriving at your testing site. For additional registration help, you can call 505-327-4461.