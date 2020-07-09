COVID-19 testing for immigrant workers, families takes place Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A COVID-19 testing site in Santa Fe is geared toward immigrants working essential jobs and their families. The advocacy group Somos Un Pueblo Unido has partnered with the state and other organizations to host drive-thru testing on Saturday, July 11.

The free event is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Nina Otero Community School located at 5901 Herrera Dr. No appointments or registration are needed to attend. Organizers will also be handing out to-go meals and bags of groceries.