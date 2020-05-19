COVID-19 reveals gaps in New Mexico’s 2015 pandemic plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has tested New Mexico state government’s response to an influenza-like pandemic. However, an emergency operations plan from 2015 also shows some of the areas the state didn’t anticipate it would deal with.

The New Mexico Department of Health’s 92-page “Pandemic Influenza Plan” calls for a lot of things that New Mexicans have seen play-out during the coronavirus outbreak, including school and businesses closures, the cancellation of mass gatherings and the forecasting of a strain on medical supplies like personal protective equipment (PPE,) intensive-care beds, and ventilators.

The report doesn’t clearly account for where New Mexico would turn if the Federal Government weren’t able to help supply PPE and testing supplies. Those are two problems Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cabinet has spoken about in recent news conferences over the last few months.

During an April 9 news conference, the Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel addressed the state’s battle to increase COVID-19 testing capacity.

“The biggest limiting factor for us is not our instruments or our personnel, it’s the threatened supply of resources,” Kunkel said. “We are looking always for ways to enhance that and back it up.”

At the same news conference, Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham further described the challenge facing New Mexico’s testing capacity in April.

“Just like the personal protective equipment, states are on their own to broker and figure out ways to get supplies in,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Everyone in the world and everyone in the country, including the federal government through the CDC, is working to frankly interrupt these supply chains.”

The state’s 2015 “Pandemic Influenza Plan” was published during Republican Governor Susana Martinez’s administration and doesn’t appear to have been updated since Gov. Lujan Grisham took office.

KRQE News 13 requested an interview with the Department of Health about the plan over the course of two weeks in early May. A spokesperson for the Department of Health said Secretary Kathy Kunkel was too busy to conduct an interview.

On the topic of PPE, one part of the 2015 plan calls for the state to review its stockpile of gear before “preparation for a potential strategic national stockpile request.” The plan does not elaborate where else the state could or will get PPE beyond the national stockpile.

PPE acquisition was one of the main challenges for New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. In earlier news conferences, state officials said federal stockpile requests were only partially fulfilled.

“Two things have occurred, there was not a ready supply in the stockpile, so states received a percentage of their emergency allocations, as you know we received 25% and we reported that too much of that equipment had issues, like some of those pieces of equipment had met their expiration dates,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham during a March 31 news conference.

On the topic of testing for the virus, the 2015 “Pandemic Influenza Plan” says, “test samples (of the virus) using kits provided by the CDC.” During the 2020 pandemic, virus testing has happened largely through private partnerships in New Mexico.

“The key here we think to successfully dealing with CVOID 19 is broad-based public-private partnerships, continuing to leverage our expertise and wanting and inviting every single partner to the table,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham during an April 9 news conference.

Other elements that aren’t expressly outlined in the plan include locations for potential field hospitals, any robust plan for contact tracing, or where the state should get ventilators if need be.

Speaking about PPE during an April 15 news conference, the Governor expressed her frustration with the state’s scramble to obtain adequate stock.

“This does not reflect by any stretch of the imagination, literally the hundreds of orders and the effort that it takes by folks in state government, and the National Guard to work to get these supplies in,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham, while reviewing a slide detailing PPE orders “It is maddening and it speaks to not having a federal strategy to do this.”

The state’s 2015 plan also mentions the use of face masks in public as a strategy to slow the spread of an influenza virus. The plan does not say if those masks should be worn voluntarily or by mandate.

