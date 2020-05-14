COVID-19 related workplace investigations easily searchable on interactive map

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new map reveals the workplaces the state has investigated for COVID-19 related issues.

The map shows the businesses the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department has received complaints about and how the state responded. As of last week, people have filed more than 300 COVID-19 complaints.

Complaints include a lack of protective equipment, improper cleaning and lack of social distancing. The state says it has cleared many of the businesses investigated of any wrongdoing.

New Mexico law states that every employer must provide a place of employment that is free from recognized hazards that are likely to cause death or physical harm to their employees, including COVID-19.

“Our eight OSHA inspectors are working around the clock to keep up with a staggering amount of COVID-19 related complaints and tips coming in,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “Employers must take the necessary steps to keep workers safe.”

Resources for employers and employees are available on NMED’s COVID-19 page in English and Spanish. To file a workplace complaint, email complaints.OSHA@state.nm.us or call 505-476-8700.

