COVID-19 related workplace investigations easily searchable on interactive map

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new map reveals the workplaces the state has investigated for COVID-19 related issues.

The map shows the businesses the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department has received complaints about and how the state responded. As of last week, people have filed more than 300 COVID-19 complaints.

Complaints include a lack of protective equipment, improper cleaning and lack of social distancing. The state says it has cleared many of the businesses investigated of any wrongdoing.

New Mexico law states that every employer must provide a place of employment that is free from recognized hazards that are likely to cause death or physical harm to their employees, including COVID-19.

“Our eight OSHA inspectors are working around the clock to keep up with a staggering amount of COVID-19 related complaints and tips coming in,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “Employers must take the necessary steps to keep workers safe.”

Resources for employers and employees are available on NMED’s COVID-19 page in English and Spanish. To file a workplace complaint, email complaints.OSHA@state.nm.us or call 505-476-8700.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss