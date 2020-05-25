COVID-19 pandemic impacting big shopping day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beautiful weather and holiday deals sound like the perfect recipe for shoppers to head to a popular shopping center but the COVID-19 pandemic may be impacting holiday business. Over the span of about two hours at ABQ Uptown, there were only about a dozen shoppers.

“I’m glad people stayed home to protect ourselves, but, you know, it’s sad,” one shopper said. “It used to be a pretty good area. People had fun, had their social life here and now it’s closed down, by looking nobody’s here.”

“I thought everything was supposed to be open last weekend so I’m kind of surprised that Kendra Scott’s closed,” Shasta Leonhardt, another shopper, said.

While some stores at ABQ Uptown were open, the majority of the retail stores were closed with signs pointing to the pandemic as the reason. Some shoppers came out to take advantage of holiday deals, others said it also gives them a sense of normalcy back.

“Being inside of a store is almost is exciting,” Sharon Knowshisgun, a shopper, said. “I literally came at 10 o’clock and I had to leave because it didn’t open yet, so I’m like let’s go back! Let’s go back!”

The only line spotted was outside Kohl’s at the Coronado Center before the store opened. While Kohl’s and Macy’s were open, other big stores at the center, including J.C. Penney and H&M are still closed. Some shoppers hoped to find sales at dealerships. “I’m actually on my way to go look at the new cars because I know there’s some massive sales,” Knowshisgun said.

Rich Ford in Albuquerque said it’s seeing about the same amount of business it does on Memorial Day but most of it is online. Garcia Honda Albuquerque said is seeing a lot less business than it usually does on Memorial Day. At stores that were open on Memorial Day, many safety precautions were in place, mask requirements, and having social distance markers on the floor. Some stores also propped doors open or had employees open doors so customers didn’t have to touch them.

