COVID-19 outbreak closes Alamogordo city hall

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo officials say several city employees have tested positive for COVID-19. City hall has already undergone a thorough cleaning and is open, but municipal court will be shut down until further notice.
Also, many employees will be working remotely for now. Water utility payments can still be made in person.
